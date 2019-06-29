The Army taught York how to make omelettes the quick way as the city marked Armed Forces Day this weekend.

Members of the Yorkshire Regiment, supported by the Royal Logistics Corp set up camp in Parliament Square complete with Husky patrol vehicle, guns and other military equipment.

They were joined by the Royal British Legion service associations representing all three forces including the Association of Wrens and a Second World War aeroplane.

Sgt Simon Dawson of the Yorkshire Regiment said they had been busy from the start answering questions about their work;

“Everyone’s really enthusiastic and very interested in what they do.”

He said Armed Forces Day gave the services the chance to connect with the general public.

“We need to be out with the public engaging with the public so they can see what we do. We work hard and we enjoy what we are doing.”

Over in the field kitchen, army chef WO2 RS Hornshaw and his colleagues from the Royal Logistics Corp were challenging all comers to try and beat their time at making an omelette as well as talking about their work. All three do full infantry duties.

The cookery contest was so popular that by lunchtime they had already scouted the nearest place for fresh egg supplies.

Sgt Dawson said good food was vital for Army morale and that the chefs could cook three course meals for entire units in their field kitchens.

The all-day encampment in the city centre gave young people thinking of a career to find out more about life in the Armed Forces.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Janet Looker, will this evening host a dinner at the Mansion House.