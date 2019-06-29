JESS Glynne had to call off tonight's sold-out Dalby Forest concert on doctor’s orders this week but hopes her Scarborough Open Air Theatre show on July 21 will go ahead.

On Thursday, she cancelled three Forestry England shows, at Sherwood Pines Forest Park last night, Dalby Forest today and Cannock Chase Forest on July 5. None can be rescheduled.

"It absolutely kills me to say this – especially given what has happened in the past few weeks – but on the advice of my throat surgeon, I am going to have to cancel my next shows through until July 14th and I hope to be back as soon as possible after that," said the chart record-holding North London pop singer in her official statement.

Already Glynne, 29, had blamed "anxiety" for not performing her Isle Of Wight festival headline show on June 16. "I know many of my fans feel I let them down so badly when I pulled out of the festival, but the reason I knew I just wasn’t going to be able to make that performance has now been made clear to be by my doctor, Dr Zeitels.

"It is true that I went out and celebrated the end of the Spice tour [Glynne was the opening act on the Spice Girls tour]. That was a massive high for me and I wanted to mark it with the women who’d become friends and mentors to me," her statement continued.

"But I had also been suffering on and off for weeks with anxiety about my voice. It wasn’t right. I wasn’t sounding my best and I felt there was something wrong. Two days ago I came to Boston to see my surgeon, who told me my vocal cord has haemorrhaged and that if I wanted to remain as a performer I needed to urgently take a break, rest my voice completely for the next ten days and try and remain in total silence to give my vocal cords a chance to recover."

Glynne went on: "Basically he told me I have been completely overdoing everything. In the last six months I’ve performed almost 100 shows, I’ve pushed through at times when I know I’ve been tired and overstretched and I got to breaking point, my voice literally got to breaking point.

"The thing is I am my voice. If my voice goes, I go. I am so privileged to do what I do, I am so privileged to have fans out there who come and see me. But I never want to be less than 100 per cent. I never want to give you less than 100 per cent. I am so devastated to be letting anyone down but I want you to know the full truth of my situation so you understand why I have to do this. All I know is I have to go away, look after my voice and come back stronger, better and be the performer my fans truly deserve."

Ticket holders for Glynne's Forest Live concert at Dalby Forest, near Pickering, will be contacted by their point of purchase to arrange a refund. Now the focus turns to her Scarborough show on July 21, when Glynne, the only ever British female solo artist to achieve seven UK number one singles, is due to return to the East Coast, where she first played the OAT in 2017.