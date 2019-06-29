THREE York families are today celebrating big lottery wins totalling more than £700,000.

Among them was a father who almost predicted his winning total and a mother who has to work two jobs to make ends meet. She said the win could be life-changing.

Another 374 people in north York all won at least £5,590 in the latest round of the People's Postcode Lottery.

Father-of-four Mark Brookes, 55, won £359,514 with two tickets in the lottery where players use their postcode as their "lucky number".

He said: “I actually wrote down three amounts on a piece of paper that I thought I’d win - two were low but then I wrote down £178,201 and I just thought that figure was the one. I wasn’t far away. The only other person I showed this to was my son. I’ve been doing mediumship for a hobby.

“I’ve never won nothing in my life. I go to work everyday and look after my family. This lottery win will let my wife retire and I’ll be able to help each of the children put down a deposit on a house because they are all renting at the moment.”

Another big winner on his street off Malton Road, mother-of-two Michelle Hogan, 49, win £179,757, as did Donna Harper, 49.

Michelle, who only started playing the lottery a few months ago, said: “At the moment I’m doing two jobs and working twelve days straight sometimes. It’d be nice to not have to work that much. I could possibly buy my own place, which would be fantastic. I’ve got two grandchildren and one on the way, so I’ll be able to help the kids out. It’s a massive amount that I could never have dreamed of winning and I need to have a long serious sit down to think about what to do next.”

They were among 377 players whose postcodes start YO31 9 and therefore shared in the massive payout. The minimum win was £5,590 per ticket.

Representatives of the lottery spent this morning going house to house to hand out the winning cheques.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “We’ve had fun knocking on the doors of some of the winners in York. With some big cash prizes being handed out this month, there’ll be plenty to celebrate for the players in the winning postcode sector.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of each ticket's purchase prize goes to charity.