THE mother of a teenager who drowned in York’s River Foss has revealed fresh details about his final moments.

Kate Ferry, of Rutland, said a member of the public alerted police after hearing her son Sonny’s screams for help when he fell in the water during a city centre night out on Saturday, April 13.

Officers arrived within three to four minutes but he had already died, she said.

She also said test results on a sample of his blood had shown alcohol levels at one and a half times the drink drive limit.

She said: “Sonny was a strong swimmer. He learnt to swim from an early age and every holiday in the UK he would happily swim in the sea with his dad and brother.

“Yet he died within three to four minutes of falling in the Foss. Sonny believed he was invincible, he was not.”

She also revealed that recent police diver searches of the river had failed to discover his wallet, which wasn’t with him when his body was recovered from the river.

Mrs Ferry was speaking out to support pleas by York Rescue Boat for people not to jump in the city’s rivers during today’s heatwave.

She said: “My message to people is: please have a great time in York but please look after each other.”