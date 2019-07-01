YORK’S new Green/ Lib Dem ruling coalition has pledged to make the city council more accountable - with plans for a ‘citizens' consultation’ to scrutinise the way the authority operates.

In an exclusive interview with The Press today, Lib Dem council leader Keith Aspden and his deputy, Green councillor Andy D’Agorne, say money will be allocated in an emergency budget later this month to set the plan in motion.

No decisions have been taken yet on who will be involved in the consultation, how they will be chosen, or how often they will meet. But it will involve a representative body of York people who will ‘look at the way the council operates, and how open it is,’ Cllr Aspden said.

The council leader admitted he is frustrated sometimes at the way the council operates. Like any big organisation, he says, it sometimes gets things wrong, or takes too long to respond.

The citizens' consultation will be a way of engaging with local people to see if there are ways the council could do things better, he says. And if it works, it could in future even consider things like the council budget.

In a wide-ranging interview, Cllr Aspden and Cllr D’Agorne set out their priorities for the next four years.

They are determined to push ahead with making York greener and cleaner; and also plan to launch a new economic strategy for the city which will make sure that big projects such as York Central and the Castle Gateway bring real benefits to the people of York.

The pair say they want to ensure that the York Central development is a ‘real exemplar’ that sets standards for modern urban development for the whole country.

They also speak of their determination to increase social inclusion in York, and to improve services for young people and vulnerable and elderly adults.

On a private note, Cllr Aspden, 38, admits that his suspension from the council following allegations about a connection with an applicant for a council job had been an ‘incredibly difficult’ time - but one from which he had learned.

He was cleared earlier this year. But the experience gave him new insight into the way council processes and decisions affect people, he said. “We have to be more aware of the impact on people and communities.”