A NEW pub with 'industrial charm' has opened in York.

The Tank and Paddle is the latest addition on the York pub scene, situated in Merchant Exchange.

A former merchant’s building, the site has undergone a £400,000 refurbishment, but has retained its industrial charm, with reclaimed brickwork and furniture added to create a cool, vintage style throughout.

A new balcony has also been refurbished, providing the perfect spot to enjoy a tipple or two in the summer sun.

The drinks menu will showcase regional brews such as Brew York and Ilkley Pale, trendy craft beers, cask ales such as Black Sheep and will be the first up north to feature big tanks of Meantime Brewery Fresh.

Chris Smith, general manager of the Tank and Paddle, said: “The pub will help to reconnect the people of York and offer a great destination for an after-work drink. We’ve also introduced Sky sports alongside regular offers that include a monthly quiz and fizzy Fridays.

"Customers will also have the opportunity to experience gin masterclasses, learning all there is to know about the spirit, how to select the right garnishes and how to recreate their favourite tipples.

"The pub’s sourdough pizzas will also be a highlight – with a variety of different choices to tempt customers, from Pepperoni and BBQ Chicken Feast, as well as more unusual flavours, including Sweet Chilli Duck and Smoky Sloppy Joe.

"Burgers and pub classics will also be on display, with sharing plates such as Nachos and Rib and Wing platters available for friends to tuck in tapas-style."

The pub opened on Friday.