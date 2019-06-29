AN alleyway in York will be transformed into an artistic walkway this weekend.
The street between Boots and WHSmith in Coney Street is currently being transformed into a colourful experience, thanks to a new collaboration between York Business Improvement District and local gallery The Art of Protest, which will see top international artists create stunning street art - and a prime spot for Instagram selfies.
The idea follows the success of displays around Little Stonegate, which have become hotspots for photographs of two pieces of street art on the Browns building.
The length of both sides of the passageway will be covered with vibrant and bright artwork by internationally renowned artistic duo, STATIC, with lighting installed to transform the ‘forgotten’ space into an attractive addition to the street.
York Bid’s Andrew Lowson said: “Part of York BID’s purpose is to revitalise the kinds of spaces you find in the city centre that need a little TLC.
“Street art is a superb way of achieving that goal and will also help bring more people – especially younger audiences – down onto Coney Street. We have worked with businesses and property owners to ensure that the aesthetic is culturally appropriate and tasteful for the location, and we’re confident that this will revitalise the area.”