A ROOM with one of the best views in York has been unveiled by developers converting a former office block into luxury apartments.

The 77 flats at Ryedale House in Piccadilly feature floor-to-ceiling windows which capture the panoramic scenery of the city’s skyline.

And The Press has been granted special access to what will be the best apartment of all - a £1.25 million penthouse on the eighth storey, more than 90 feet above the ground.

The 1,948sq ft apartment will have three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open living area and a stunning vista across the east, south and west of York.

Included in the view are the River Foss, York Racecourse, the former Terry’s factory, the Castle Museum, York Crown Court, Clifford’s Tower, Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre and York Minster.

Work started a year ago on the refurbishment of the landmark building, which was built in the 1970s and was an office base at one time for council and health service staff, and various businesses.

The exterior of the building - and the views - are only now being revealed following the removal of covers shrouding it.

Sales and marketing director Anthony Mackle said: “Looking up from the street, or even seeing the building on the way into York - at eight floors high, it’s one of the highest buildings in the city - you can see how the floor to ceiling windows will offer spectacular views."

He said the property will feature a hotel-style lobby with concierge, secure parking, lifts to all floors, cycle stores and storage lockers for all apartments, and prices will range from £250,000 to £1.25 million.

“The next stage of the development will see a three-storey front extension being built which will house three commercial units and eight apartments, including several with outdoor terraces,” he said, adding that the re-development is expected to be completed by next summer.