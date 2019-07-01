POLICE are opposing plans for a ‘mega jail’ near Stamford Bridge, warning it will increase violent crime and traffic problems in the area and stretch police resources.

A senior Humberside Police officer has joined almost 2,500 other people in objecting to the Ministry of Justice scheme for a huge category C jail for more than 1,400 male prisoners next to the existing high security jail in Full Sutton.

Chief Superintendent Phill Ward said the force objected partly because of ‘increased reported and recorded crime,’ saying comparisons with similar sized category B prisons to the one being proposed showed about 250 recorded criminal offences per year - the majority violent.

“These offences require investigation which will place significant additional demand on Humberside Police,” he warned.

“There will undoubtedly be a significant increase in the volume of people travelling to and from the proposed prison.

“It can be anticipated this will lead to additional incidents and crime being reported to police impacting on the local community.

“This increased demand is likely to draw police resources from other areas of the East Riding and impact on response times for emergency calls for service in rural areas.”

He also raised concerns about the capacity of the road network to manage additional vehicle movements connected to the prison.

He said the junction between the A166 and the unclassified road leading to Full Sutton had ‘an injury collision history’ and claimed any traffic increase was likely to have an adverse effect on road safety.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said it was not aware of any evidence that showed the risk of crime increased around areas with prisons in them.

“We have only just seen Humberside Police’s figures but we believe that they comprise primarily of incidents conducted within the prison, rather than outside in the community,” said a spokesperson.

“While we appreciate there may be additional demand on the force, it would not pose a risk to the public.”