YORK is set to sizzle tomorrow in a one-day heatwave - prompting York Rescue Boat to warn about the terrible risks people face if they jump in the city’s rivers to cool off.

It will feel very humid, and temperatures are set to soar to 28Cin sunshine by the afternoon before falling back to 21C on Sunday in a fresher westerly breeze.

Rescue boat spokeswoman Rachel Lacy said anyone thinking of going in the Ouse or Foss tomorrow should be aware the water temperature would only about 12C - no more than a cold beer served in a pub.

She said entering such water could result in ‘cold water shock,’ which could kill in seconds. “To protect your internal organs from the cold, your body stops pumping blood to your limbs, so no matter how strong a swimmer you may be, it will become increasingly difficult to swim,” she said.

“The increase in blood pressure that accompanies this can cause a heart attack, no matter how fit and healthy you are.

“The bravado of drinking and thinking you can swim across, or taking a bet to try, has resulted in river deaths in York and a number of near misses. None of us want to see another one.”

She said many people would be out enjoying the weather today, especially as it was ‘pay weekend’ for some and there was a meeting on at York Racecourse, and visitors might not be aware of the hazards posed by the rivers.

“We just ask that people apply some common sense.”

She said that if people do end up in the river, they should try to stay

calm and, if it’s not shallow enough to stand up, to try to ‘star float’ and shout for help.

Anyone on the bank who saw someone fall in should phone 999 and ask for the fire service, ‘then try to reach them but without putting yourself in danger.’