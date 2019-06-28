A PIONEERING woodmeadow near York is to host a 'BioBlitz' next week.

The event on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6 at Three Hagges Woodmeadow at Escrick, organised jointly with the North and East Yorkshire Ecological Data Centre (NEYEDC), will encourage both children and adults to discover as many living species as they can in the 25-acre woodmeadow.

Rosalind Forbes Adam, chair of the Woodmeadow Trust, which runs the woodmeadow, said: “It is amazing to think that our flourishing woodmeadow was a barley field only six years ago. The transformation has been amazing.

"So now the challenge is to identify the exciting range of wildlife here. Come and seek out wildflowers, bugs, beetles, dragonflies, butterflies, moths, birds, snails, spiders and much more - everything that moves or grows.”

“This is a very exciting opportunity to become a wildlife explorer for the day and help our fantastic team of experienced naturalists identify and record as many species of bugs, plants, beasties and birds as we can before the clock runs out at the end of the Saturday. No prior knowledge is necessary."

*Full details and bookings at www.woodmeadowtrust.org.uk