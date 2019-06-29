MAJOR roadworks start in the city centre on Sunday - with motorists warned to expect diversions and delays on the roads.

As part of a scheme to improve the junction near York Hospital at Wigginton Road, Haxby Road and Clarence Street - which is expected to cut 90 seconds off bus journey times - resurfacing work will take place.

And on the other side of the city, drivers have been warned to expect ‘significant delays’ while the traffic lights in Blossom Street outside the cinema are upgraded from Sunday.

City of York Council will be carrying out resurfacing work in Wigginton Road, Haxby Road and Clarence Street for two weeks, with closures put in place overnight from 10pm until 5am, Sundays to Thursdays.

The closures will take place in three stages - with Wigginton Road shut first and then Clarence Street and Haxby Road.

A council spokesman said each phase will take three to four days depending on the weather.

But emergency vehicles will be able to access the area at all times.

The scheme is expected to cost £200,000 and, when complete, there will be better pavements and crossing, larger pedestrian islands, and traffic lights that link up to the council’s traffic control centre.

The layout of the junction will also be changed to make Haxby Road straighter.

Roadworks will also start on Blossom Street from Sunday as part of a scheme to improve the pedestrian crossing.

New traffic signals will be installed and the footpath will be improved during the works, which are due to take two weeks to complete.

Work will take place from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays and 8am until 4pm on weekends.

Lanes will be closed at times during the work, but a council spokesman said the local authority will try to keep disruption to a minimum.

People will be able to access businesses and homes in the area at all times while the work is carried out.

For more information and diversions visit york.gov.uk/PlannedRoadworks.