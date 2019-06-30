A NORTH Yorkshire man who collapsed in a London street with meningitis is helping launch a new campaign to warn other young people about the dangers of the disease.

Nick Gilbert was hospitalised for more than a week in 2018 after he fell ill following a first date and was only saved because a stranger stopped and called an ambulance.

He was subsequently taken to hospital and diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the membranes that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord. There are about 2,000 cases each year of bacterial meningitis.

Now, Nick is supporting the UK’s largest meningitis charity, Meningitis Now, in its efforts to reach more than one million young people who have missed out on getting vaccinated against the deadly disease.

The launch is the start of a summer-long campaign which will later target students and their parents, as well as appealing directly to universities.

Nick, from Harrogate, said: “I am fortunate enough to have made a good recovery from meningitis and be fully fit and healthy with no lasting damage. Others are not so lucky.

“My illness though is still a huge reminder of just how easy it is to take our health for granted. Don’t take the risk with your child’s health and future."

It is estimated that up to one million young people are eligible for the free vaccination against MenACWY, but have yet to take up the offer, leaving them vulnerable to the disease.

The campaign hopes to encourage parents to make sure their children are protected, and recommends the vaccination to students at the end of GCSE’s, so young people move on to the next stage of their lives.

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Meningitis Now, said: “We want to promote this vaccine to the one million eligible young people who have not been vaccinated. Teenagers are the second most at risk group of contracting meningitis.

“We’re also reminding parents and young people that they should learn the signs and symptoms of this disease, because there are not vaccines to prevent all types of meningitis.

To find more, visit https://www.meningitisnow.org/.