HUNDREDS of workers at Drax power station near Selby will strike for 48 hours next month in a long-running dispute over pay.

The union Unite said nearly 400 members would stage action on Sunday July 14, and would also hold a further five 48 hour stoppages every month until December, after rejecting a two-year pay deal by a majority of 73 per cent.

It said the workers at the station, which produces an estimated seven per cent of Britain’s electricity needs, rejected a 2.8 per cent pay deal offered by Drax Power Ltd.

Unite regional officer Kelvin Mawer said Drax Power claimed the threatened strike would have no impact on energy production as management and those on personal employment contracts would provide cover.

“We don’t believe this management ‘spin’ and think our members’ action in the coming months will have a detrimental impact on energy production," he said.

“The best way to avoid this scenario is for the management to sit down and hold constructive talks with the trade unions to reach a fair pay settlement."

A Drax spokesperson said: “We’ve been working closely with the unions – both sides wanted to find a resolution and avoid strike action.

"Regrettably, a majority of union members have rejected the improved 2.8 per cent two year pay deal we offered for 2019 and 2020 which we continue to believe is a good offer.

“We now expect that the strike action we hoped to avoid will go ahead in July.

"Negotiations continue as we try to resolve the dispute and we have contingency plans in place to continue generating the electricity millions of homes and businesses rely on during the planned strike.”