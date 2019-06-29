THE songs of boy-band heartthrobs Busted will be echoing out across the city tonight as they perform for the first time at York Racecourse.
The 'punk-pop' band, which reformed as the famous trio of Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne in 2015, in the aftermath of the McBusted supergroup, are scheduled to play after the last race today.
The band has said it will be playing a mixture of hit records as well as some songs from its new album which - earlier this year - reached number two in the album charts.
Speaking earlier this year, James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at the racecourse, said: “Busted are a band we’ve been keen to have at York Racecourse for some time as we know the crowds will know and love the music and the party atmosphere they’ll provide after some great racing at Summer Music Saturday.
Speaking to The Press arts editor, Charles Hutchinson, last week, guitarist Matt Willis said: “We want to play all the hits so everyone can have the best time possible. However much we are proud of our new stuff and our new record, we do know we have a back catalogue that people love and we love it.”
The tickets for both artists and racing can be bought from www.yorkracecourse.co.uk.