A MAN has denied two charges in connection with the death of a young nursery worker in York.

Claire Lucas’s body was found in a flat in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, on July 2.

Daniel Heath, 35, now of Briggs Avenue, Crewe, denied a charge of preventing the burial of Claire’s body between June 29 and July 3.

He also denied stealing £200 from Claire Lucas on July 1.

At the end of the brief hearing at York Crown Court, he was released on bail.

He will stand trial at the same court on November 18.

Claire was 25 when she died.

Police went to the flat after she failed to turn up for work and friends and relatives were unable to contact her.

Following her death, many bouquets of flowers were laid outside the building where her body was found.

One of the children she cared for during her work left a card saying: “Teachers change the world one child at a time.

“You’ve changed my life forever. I love you Claire and I will miss you always.”

Other tributes called her “a beautiful young woman with a heart of gold” and “the nicest person you could know”.