PLANS to improve flood defences in Tadcaster have taken a major step forward.

A £1.34 million funding boost has been approved by Government and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to enable the Environment Agency (EA) to develop detailed plans for a new improved flood alleviation scheme.

Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, has welcomed the announcement.

He said: “The £1.34 million funding to develop a detailed plan for Tadcaster is another major step towards a new improved flood defence scheme for the town.”

In March this year, Tadcaster Albion’s football pitch was under water after the River Wharfe burst its banks.

Three households in Tadcaster were cut off by floods, and the town’s Coach and Horses pub had to cancel all bookings when its cellar flooded.

The town suffered major flooding in December 2015, when scores of homes and businesses in Tadcaster were damaged in the deluge, while the bridge across the River Wharfe collapsed.

The bridge was restored and reopened in February 2017.

It took just over a year and £4.4 million to repair the flood-hit bridge after it collapsed.

The existing flood defences have since been fully restored but they now need to be raised and the the funding announcement is the first step towards doing that.

The cash follows a meeting in Parliament organised by Nigel Adams, which included the flooding minister, Therese Coffey, representatives from North Yorkshire County Council and Tadcaster’s flood group.

It was agreed that a bid for up to £10 million of funding for an improved flood defences scheme would be submitted to the Treasury.

Mr Adams added: “I am delighted that the Government and the LEP are providing this money via the Northern Powerhouse initiative.

“It was set up to help our businesses grow and to improve prosperity.

“This project in Tadcaster fits perfectly with the Northern Powerhouse objectives and I am pleased that the importance of Tadcaster has been recognised.”