IT could be next year before competitive matches can be played at York’s new community stadium, council bosses have admitted.

A City of York Council meeting heard that building work at the delay-hit stadium will not be finished by September.

But in an interview with The Press, council leader Keith Aspden admitted it may not open until 2020.

He has called for a top priority review into the reason for the delays to the project - and for a definitive timeline to outline when the project will be completed.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, council deputy chief executive Ian Floyd said: “In the last week we have received further information from the building contractor which unfortunately does indicate that completion will not be achieved in September.

“We are working with partners to fully understand the precise nature and extent of the delay and reasons for this delay.”

He added that the council could also be hit with a financial penalty because two commercial units have still not been let out - saying the restaurant sector is facing difficulties nationally that could affect the project.

Cllr Aspden said he shares people’s frustrations with the delays, adding: “I’m sure all councillors here, like sports fans and residents, will be disappointed by the the delays and so I’ve asked senior officers to come forward as soon as possible both to review that situation but then to publish an accurate and final timeline for moving forward.”

Cllr Nigel Ayre said that York City Knights “have been well looked after in terms of what happens going forward with the stadium” and added that the project would be ready for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021.

The Press reported last month that commercial units at the venue - shops and restaurants - are not expected to open until Christmas at the earliest.

No new opening date for the stadium or the leisure and retail complex has been announced yet.