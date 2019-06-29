A NEW design and technology classroom is set to be built at a York school - despite neighbours’ concerns about noisy drills and equipment.

A scheme to turn the garage at Applefields School in Bad Bargain Lane into a design and technology workshop are recommended for approval at a City of York Council planning meeting on Thursday.

The new classroom would replace the existing facility at the school and free up more space for teaching, according to planning documents.

But one neighbour wrote a letter objecting to the proposals. It said: “Our objection and concern for the above application is regarding the amount of noise that a design technology classroom will produce and what environmental impact it will have.

“The nature of the subject is the use of equipment and machinery which could cause a great deal of noise.”

But a report prepared for councillors on the planning committee says: “The school have confirmed that the type of equipment that will be used in the workshop will not be heavy duty or industrial.

“The type of learning activity that will take place, coupled with the needs and capabilities of the pupils, will mean that the type of equipment will be mostly hand tools.

“The type of tool/equipment to support the design and technology based learning will be handheld drills, bench drills, scroll saw and handheld sanders.”

Planning documents say the garage will not be extended and the appearance of the building will not be changed very much.

The planning application also asks for permission to extend the fence around the eastern side of the school building.

The meeting will take place on Thursday at West Offices at 4.30pm.