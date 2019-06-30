A YORK-based former English teacher and University of York tutor has won a Poetry Society award.

Carole Bromley, from Heworth, won the prestigious Hamish Canham Prize for her poem, First Year.

The prize is awarded annually to the best poem from a selection of Poetry News members’ work and is chosen by a panel from the paper.

The winning work was inspired by a wordcloud made from winning entries from the 41-year history of the national poetry competition.

Carole,70, said: “[The wordcloud] liberated me to key into something deeply personal from the past, which I have written about before, but in a more directly autobiographical way.”

She has published collections and has also written for children for the past 10 years, saying that writing for youngsters “reminds you that writing poetry can be fun as well as deadly serious”.

The Hamish Canham Prize was founded in 2004 by Sheena and Hugh Canham, in memory of their son, Hamish, a writer on child psychotherapy who was interested in the link between poetry and psychoanalysis.