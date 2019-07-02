Last week, on discovering a few overripe bananas lurking in the fruit bowl and some slightly sorry-for-themselves carrots in the fridge, I began to ponder whether these two ingredients – which make gorgeous cakes in their own right – could actually marry together in sponge form. A quick search of t’internet quickly dispelled me of the illusion that this was a revolutionary idea, but I was still intrigued. So, I tweaked my own gluten-free carrot cake recipe to accommodate the bananas, and, it was delicious! This is definitely one to try, my husband heralded it the best cake I’d ever made!

Ingredients

200g carrots, peeled

240g soft light brown sugar

240ml sunflower oil

3 eggs

2 very ripe bananas

270g plain gluten-free flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon Xanthan Gum

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas Mark 4.

2. Grease and line a 20cm square or round cake pan with baking parchment.

3. To the bowl of a food processor add the chopped carrot, discarding the stalk end. Pulse until finely chopped.

4. Add the sugar, oil, eggs and bananas and whizz together until everything is well combined.

5. Add the flour, baking powder, bicarb, salt, xanthan and cinnamon and mix again until you have a smooth, thick batter.

6. Spoon or pour the mixture into the cake pan and bake in the preheated oven for 45-55 minutes, checking after 45. The cake is done when it is risen and springs back when pressed lightly on top in the centre. If you want to double check insert a clean skewer and it should come out clean without any wet batter clinging to it.

7. Place the pan on a wire rack and allow to cool completely before removing carefully.

8. You can serve this cake simply dusted with icing sugar, drizzle with a glaze made from 150g icing sugar mixed with 3 tablespoons of orange juice or, for the ultimate indulgence, top with your favourite cream cheese frosting and maybe even some dried banana chips.

Victoria is the author of This is Gluten Free and owner of 2 Oxford Place on Gillygate