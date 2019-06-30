A PRIZE-winning Thai boxer, who is passing on his knowledge to the next generation, has been nominated for this year’s York Community Pride Awards for his ‘empathy and real desire to teach his students everything he knows’.

Richard Cadden, from York, set up the Chok Dee Martial Arts Academy in 2011, located in Rose Avenue, York Business Park, which specialises in martial arts, health, fitness, and wellbeing, helping people achieve their goals, whether fitness, sport or personal.

Richard has been nominated for the Sporting Hero award, which is sponsored by York Racecourse, by Paul Dennis-Jones, and other students. Paul said Richard was an expert in helping to coach people to be boxing champions.

He said: “Richard Cadden is everything you would want from a coach and more.

“Not only does he have experience with the credentials to match, winning the world Thai Boxing Championship two times as well as the European & British titles, but he has patience, understanding, passion, desire, empathy and a real desire to teach his students everything he knows.

“His teaching is wide ranging too.

“He coaches everyone from the age of four, up until aged 44 year, which include those that just want to get fit, and those who want to be champions.

“He teaches boxing and MMA (mixed martial arts) to amateurs so they can compete in fantastic charity fight nights and has also helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for cancer research.

“Several of his students are now climbing the ladder in the martial arts world, including those who have important fights coming up this weekend.

“But beyond the ring or the octagon, the best thing about Rich is he’s completely humble and genuinely doesn’t understand how truly amazing he is.”

On hearing about his nomination, Richard said: “It is absolutely fantastic to be nominated.

“I was just discussing with a friend the stresses about running a business and the pressure I feel to help these kids and adults, be the best they can, so for my work to credited by others who think I am still doing a good job feels amazing.”

He added that the Academy will be hosting a charity fight at the Principle next month.

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with City of York Council, and the main sponsor is Benenden Health. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse in October when the winners will be revealed. To nominate, use the form or visit yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride/ by July 26.