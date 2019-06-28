A LONG serving restaurant manager’s trip in an Alfa Romeo has led to him being banned from the roads for 12 months.
Giuseppe Comito, 40, was over the drink drive limit when police stopped him on St Saviourgate, York magistrates heard.
A breath test gave a reading of 44 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Comito, of Oak Glade, Huntington, pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 5.
In addition to a 12-month driving ban, he was ordered to pay £450 with a £45 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
For him, Ian Hudson said he had been a restaurant manager for 23 years and was normally an “extremely responsible citizen”.
He had held a clean driving licence for 16 years.
Comments are closed on this article.