A POLICE sergeant, described as a “true champion for wildlife in North Yorkshire”, has been recognised for going above and beyond to tackle animal crime.

Sergeant Kevin Kelly has been awarded an Outstanding Contribution honour from the RSPCA, which has praised him for his enthusiasm and commitment to animals and tackling crimes such as badger baiting and cock fighting.

In 2017, Sgt Kelly was involved in an investigation which led to a couple receiving a fine after they admitted trapping a wild bird inside York city boundaries and taking it home.

Sgt Kelly collected his award from actor Peter Egan at the RSPCA Honours event hosted by comedian John Bishop and held at 195 Piccadilly, the famous home of BAFTA in London.

Sgt Kelly said: “It’s an absolute honour and a privilege to receive this award from the RSPCA.

“I’ve always said if a crime has been committed against an animal, I’ll do my best for them – just as I would do for a member of the public who has been a victim of crime.

“This award isn’t just about my work – it reflects the huge efforts put in by officers at North Yorkshire Police and in police forces across the country to tackle wildlife crime.”

North Yorkshire Police chief constable Lisa Winward added: “I think I speak for everyone at North Yorkshire Police when I say that we are incredibly proud to see Kevin Kelly receive this award, which is testament to his hard work and unwavering commitment to tackling wildlife crime.

"He is a true champion for wildlife in North Yorkshire and indeed the rest of the UK, bringing offenders to justice and helping to protect the many species which inhabit our diverse countryside.”