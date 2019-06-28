WHEN Settle soul brother John Newman and his band turn up in a camper van at The Crescent in York on Sunday night, he will showcase "new songs I’ve been saving up".

This will be the first chance to hear his fresh material, as the 29-year-old North Yorkshireman opens his 17-date Out Of The Blue Tour on home soil.

Aside from such hits as Love Me Again, Cheating and Come And Get It, what can his York audience expect when Newman steps on stage at around 9pm?

Eschewing specifics, instead he talks about how his work has been developing. "To be honest, I've done enough experimenting, and I know who I like to work with after experimenting for a while with what I want to write," he says.

"We have an EP coming out with songs off that time, and I'm about to release an acoustic performance on YouTube, so there's a whole campaign of music going on."

Newman envisages working on a new album "through the back end of the year", preceded by another EP. "I just want to make music," he says.

One new number will be missing on Sunday, however. "I've got a song coming up that's so exciting," he tantalises. "It's a ballad that feels so pure, but, no, I'm not performing it on this tour. It's like a missile that's waiting to explode."

Sunday's gig has sold out, but Newman and his Out Of The Blue Tour camper van will be making their way to further Yorkshire destinations: Leeds Brudenell Social Club on July 9 and The Polar Bear in Hull on July 28.