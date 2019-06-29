TWO reiki practitioners have completed a skydive for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Reiki practitioner Lizi Walker, from Malton, and reiki teacher Lindsay Coldrick, from York, took the “leap of faith” last week when they jumped from an aeroplane at 10,000ft.

Lizi did her first tandem sky dive two years ago in aid of Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind.

At the time she was recovering from complex post-traumatic stress disorder and felt really anxious and fearful.

When the opportunity came to do it again, she agreed and decided to invite Lindsay along too.

As it was on Lindsay’s list of things to do before she was 40, she said yes.

“I used a variety of techniques learnt in reiki to keep me calm beforehand,” Lindsay said.

“My mind felt very calm although my body did feel a bit nervous.

“It wasn’t until they opened the door of the aeroplane that nerves kicked in for me. By then it’s too late to do anything except leave the aeroplane.

“It was awesome floating through the sky - I would definitely do it again.”

Lizi, who steered her parachute back down to a safe landing, is hoping her daughter will come along to the next one.

Developed in Japan in 1922, reiki is a form of alternative medicine. Practitioners use a technique called “palm healing” through which a “universal energy” is said to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the patient.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to help run its service across Yorkshire.

To keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances in the air it needs to raise £12,000 per day.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is currently the chosen charity of the year at SkyDive GB in Bridlington.