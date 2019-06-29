A YORK vet has given Scarborough's beach donkeys their annual check-up ahead of the start of the summer season.

Gemma Dransfield, of Minster Equine Veterinary Clinic, in Poppleton, carried out the health checks on 15 donkeys, which are as much a part of the seaside as ice cream and candy floss.

Gemma carried out the checks in the first of four inspections organised by Scarborough Borough Council, which provides licenses to owners operating on the beach.

She has also inspected donkeys in Filey and will perform further inspections in Scarborough and Whitby.

As well as checking the condition of feet, teeth and general wellbeing, the animals are examined for lameness and have their backs checked to make sure their tack isn't rubbing or causing discomfort.

Gemma said: "The health and welfare of the donkeys is the key priority and we ensure they are fit, healthy and happy before they being the summer season.

"They are wonderful animals that will bring a lot of pleasure to children, so we are happy to assist the council to ensure they are in the best of health for taking youngsters for rides.

"Licenses are renewed every year and we carry out home inspections at the premises of the donkey owners.

"I generally check the welfare and health of the donkeys so they can perform their duties.

"If I find any abnormalities, I give advice, but it is mainly their own vets who treat the donkeys."