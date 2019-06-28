ACTING like a taxi driver will cost a former hotel manager more than £1,600 and may lead to him losing his licence to carry fares, York Magistrates Court heard.

David Jones, 51, has a private hire licence which only allows him to carry passengers who have pre-booked his services.

It does not allow him to take fares from people who flag him down in the street.

York magistrates decided, he had picked up an unbooked fare in Low Petergate on October 27 after watching CCTV of the incident and hearing prosecution and defence evidence.

Jones did not give evidence at the trial.

They convicted Jones, of Langholme Drive, York, of plying for hire as a taxi driver without a hackney carriage licence and driving without insurance. He had denied both charges.

They fined him £375 with £1,250 prosecution costs for City of York Council and a £37 statutory surcharge.

They also put six penalty points on his licence, but decided not to disqualify him from driving on the grounds of exceptional hardship.

He now has 12 points on his licence, three of which he got before the offence and three afterwards.

Antony Schiller, for Jones, said the city council will now review whether he should keep his private hire licence.

His car was insured for private hire use, but not for picking up unbooked fares.

Jones had been a Hilton Hotel manager who had had to leave his job after he had a heart attack brought about by work pressure.

He had only been a private hire driver for a matter of months and since the offence had not reoffended. He was self-employed.

Magistrates saw CCTV of a passenger leave Jones’ car immediately before two people approached it and after a conversation got in. The car then drove off.

They also heard there was no record of anyone booking Jones’ car for the time when the two people got in.

“We conclude and are sure the defendant agreed to hire his vehicle to them and therefore find him guilty,” they said.