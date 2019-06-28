THE Press has a family ticket – four tickets in all – to be won for The Tiger Who Came To Tea, courtesy of the Grand Opera House, York.

Adapted for the stage by writer-director David Wood from Judith Kerr''s tale of teatime mayhem, this musical play is suitable for three years olds and upwards, and will be performed in York next Friday (July 5) at 1.30pm and Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 2pm. The competition winner can choose which performance to attend.