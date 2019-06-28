THE Press has a family ticket – four tickets in all – to be won for The Tiger Who Came To Tea, courtesy of the Grand Opera House, York.
Adapted for the stage by writer-director David Wood from Judith Kerr''s tale of teatime mayhem, this musical play is suitable for three years olds and upwards, and will be performed in York next Friday (July 5) at 1.30pm and Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 2pm. The competition winner can choose which performance to attend.
In Kerr's story, the doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly do not expect to encounter at the door is a big, stripy tiger!
Celebrating ten years on stage, the tea-guzzling tiger is back on the road in a family show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs, clumsy chaos and surprises for Sophie, her mum and the audience alike.
David Wood is the doyen of writers and directors of plays and musicals for children, whose successes include The Gingerbread Man, BFG, The Witches, Meg And Mog, Spot and Babe The Sheep Pig.
Tickets for the 55-minute The Tiger Who Came To Tea are on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york.
Competition question:
Who wrote the book The Tiger Who Came To Tea?
Send your answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, by email to charles.hutchinson@nqyne.co.uk, marked Tiger Competition, by 5pm on Wednesday, July 3. Usual competition rules apply.