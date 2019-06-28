NINETY motorists have been arrested in North Yorkshire, including 16 in the York area, on suspicion of drink or drug driving this month.

Police have been checking drivers around the clock and acting on intelligence about repeat offenders as part of their campaign to tackle a “summertime surge” in offending.

They are urging members of the public to report their suspicions about people who drive under the influence, saying “one call could be all it takes to save a life.”

They are also working with other organisations including North Yorkshire County Council as part of the 95Alive partnership. Events are being held across the county in June and July to educate members of the public and reinforce prevention messages.

During the campaign, which is called Operation Attention and runs throughout June, police are conducting roadside checks at locations across North Yorkshire. Fourteen were arrested in the first weekend alone.

So far, just under half of the 90 arrested during the campaign have been charged and given court dates.

Investigations are ongoing around many of the other cases, which may involve drug tests being analysed or further evidence gathered before a driver is charged.

Traffic sergeant Andy Morton said: “Despite doing this job for many years, I’m still appalled when people think it’s okay to put lives at risk in this way.

“If you see someone about to drive while intoxicated, or drunk or drugged behind the wheel, call 999 immediately.”