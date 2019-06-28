A MENTAL health charity has announced its line-up for an exciting new music festival.

MindFest York, which is organised by York Mind, is to feature 20 ‘hidden gems’ from the city’s burgeoning independent music scene.

The festival will take place across seven days between September 20 and September 28 and is completely free to attend.

It is running as part of this year’s York Food & Drink Festival, which takes place annually in Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square.

From 5pm to 9pm each night, residents and visitors will be able to catch local bands and artists performing live, while sampling food and drink from the region.

MindFest York is billed as a music festival with a conscience, with all voluntary donations going to support the charity behind it.

The line-up includes local singer-songwriters Andy Doonan and Jess Gardham, feel-good bands Waifs & Strays and Ramble Gamble, alt-country ensembles Sisters & Brothers, Boss Caine and The Rusty Pegs, lively folk outfits The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band and Leather’o and troubadour David Ward Maclean.

Festival co-ordinator, Maria Parks, said: “Last year I became a volunteer for York Mind and I am really enjoying discovering the different ways in which I can help this brilliant charity.

“Helping organise MindFest has been really enjoyable and combines my favourite things: music, food & drink and having fun raising money for York Mind.

“Everyone can get involved by coming along and supporting the musicians and making a donation on the night.”

Volunteers are needed each evening to help collect money in the music marquee. Find out more at yorkmind.org.uk

Follow the festival on social media using #MindFestYork