A YORK primary school is gearing up to host a fun-packed afternoon of live music.

Clifton Green Primary's music festival, GreenFest, is being held on July 6 on the school's field.

It will feature live music from a host of artists, including The Grand Old Uke of York, The Mothers and The Mix.

There will also be inflatables, fairground rides and food and drink stalls.

The school is expecting around 1,000 people to attend the event.

John Hattam, community liaison officer at Clifton Green Primary, said: "It's a community summer festival for all the family.

"We are also going to be raising money for York Against Cancer

"Last year was the first GreenFest we have held and it was a great success and we're looking forward to doing it all again this year."

Re-Cycle York are the official sponsors and have given the school £1,000 to help run the festival.

For more information search for Greenfestyork on Facebook.

To guarantee a ticket, buy them online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/greenfest. Remaining tickets will available on the day.

Tickets cost £3 and are free for children aged three and under.