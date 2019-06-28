THE Vikings will descend on Copmanthorpe tomorrow (June 29), as the village's annual carnival returns.

Copmanthorpe Carnival will feature a Viking Village, with various Viking-related activities taking place, including a living history encampment and a weapons display.

Visitors can also enjoy plenty of live music from indie rock band Collapse the Arcade, The Hitmen, who play hit songs from the 1960s, The Silents, a female fronted rock and roll covers group, as well as other bands.

There will be a range of other attractions, including performances from dance troupes, children's activities such as bug displays and a minibeast hunt, and lots of stalls.

The carnival will take place at Copmanthorpe Sports and Recreation Centre, in Barons Crescent, from 11.30am to 6pm.