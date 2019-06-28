With increasing incredulity, non-Tories watch as Tories progress to the coronation of Boris.

In this make-believe campaign, only Rory Stewart was sceptical about his fellow campaigners’ self-absorbed assertion that they will, miraculously, force the EU to renegotiate Brexit terms.

The fantasy: the EU will capitulate because ‘everyone’ now agrees that the cost ‘of a No Deal’ Brexit must be avoided. Whether Johnson or Hunt, this is the way forward.

Our wannabe negotiators believe that they can hold the EU to ransom.

When this abysmal strategy fails it will result in a parliamentary confidence vote: the new PM will predictably lose, and promptly book his removal van.

There’s no parliamentary appetite for a general election. Existing numbers don’t stack up to deliver the fantasy of a Corbyn–led Government.

Is there a realistic solution? Pragmatism suggests: ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’.

Fantasists may call for Vince Cable to be endorsed. Reality requires it to be a Tory. The most likely, viable candidate is Father of the House, Ken Clarke. Parliament might then finally choose a binding referendum. The choice: the deal on the table, as agreed by Theresa May (but hated by all sides in Parliament), or Remain.

Nick Blitz,

Wilkinsons Court, Easingwold

We need to go for a ‘best of three’ on Brexit

MR Brown (Letters, June 10) thinks that democracy can only be served by having another Brexit/EU vote, as ‘a lot of cheating and lies went on’. If in another referendum Remain won, would it not then be fairer to use the ‘best of three’ rule, have yet another final referendum, and see that democracy is really served?

Mrs M Barker,

Ousecliffe Gardens, York

Going public with Boris recording was wrong

IN reply to Tony Fisher (Appalled at backlash against Boris’ neighbours, Letters, June 27): I don’t think anyone thinks it wrong to contact the police if you genuinely think someone is in danger. The problem was with the recording. When the police said “nothing to see here” and did not need his recording, he then decided to give it to a newspaper, maybe thinking if there is to be no prosecution then go for persecution.

Hazel Ward,

Badger Hill, York