The majority of people are aware that we have to continue to tackle climate change. But actually the UK’s record is better than most. Our 2017 CO2 output was 64.4 per cent of that in 1990: the equivalent stat for the EU was 80.5 per cent. Our CO2 output per head is 5.7 tonnes per annum, Germany 9.7.

Yes, more has to be done, but Tim Murgatoyd’s proposals (Wild about way to tackle climate crisis, June 26) do not make sense. Firstly, most farming subsidies are from the EU, so we have to leave. Even then, if the UK then rewilded 25 per cent of the country by diverting similar subsidies from farmers, most would go bankrupt. And with 25 per cent less land for agriculture how are we going to eat?