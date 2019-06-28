Having read the article ‘Clean Air Day campaign tackles pollution in York’ (June 19), it must be concluded that the vast majority of the blame lies squarely with City of York Council and their ridiculous road closures around York.

Viner Street is a prime example, with roadworks in Wigginton Road near the hospital causing queuing right back over Crichton Avenue and in the other direction right down Gillygate. As a result the traffic is either at a standstill or moving four or five car lengths before coming to a standstill.