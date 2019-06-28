BRITISH Heart Foundation is urging fashionistas across Yorkshire to get crafting.

The charity is launching its 2019 campaign, The Big Stitch, on July 1, challenging the region's sewers to get creative and help raise funds.

For the month-long campaign, it wants style-savvy shoppers to pop into their local BHF shop, buy an item, upcycle it, then upload before and after pictures using #TheBigStitch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For information about finding shops, ideas for upcycling and the crafty prizes on offer visit bhf.org.uk/TheBigStitch

Closing date July 31. Winners notified w/c August 12.