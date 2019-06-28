A MAN has been arrested following a burglary at a post office in York.

North Yorkshire Police said that an intruder alarm sounded at the Select Convenience store and Post Office in North Moor Lane, Huntington, at 3.40am today.

A 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested in a garden nearby at 4.15am. A large amount of suspected stolen tobacco products were also recovered from the garden.

The force said: "He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and taken to custody, where he remains at this time."

This is the second time in as many months the shop has been the focus of criminal activity after a raid on the ATM last month.

It is again behind police tape.