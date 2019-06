A CRASH on the A64 near Tadcaster this morning (June 28) caused major delays.

Lane two of the eastbound carriageway was blocked following the collision, but has since reopened.

There are still long delays in the area.

Before lane two reopened, Highways England said there were 45 minute delays on the approach to the crash scene, spanning 4.5 miles back to the A1.

Motorists were asked to consider using alternative routes.