Friday night is...music night in the Wild Wood

Paul Weller, Forest Live, Dalby Forest, near Pickering, tonight

THE Modfather’s love affair with North Yorkshire blooms anew as Paul Weller makes his fourth visit to Dalby Forest.

Weller, 61, went wild in the woods with Forest Live shows for the Forestry Commission in 2004, 2009 and 2014 and now maintains his record of appearing there every five years.

The car park opens at 5pm; the arena at 6pm. Stone Foundation will be on at 7.30pm; Weller’s two-hour set is scheduled to start at 8.40pm.

“Who needs Glastonbury?” gig of the weekend

The Orb, 30th Anniversary Tour, Fibbers, York, Friday, doors 7pm

ON their second appearance at Fibbers, dance pioneers The Orb bring part two of their 30th anniversary celebrations to York. Expect a greatest hits set, spanning 1991’s The Orb’s Adventured Beyond The Ultraworld to 2018’s No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds.

“File under ambient house, chill, dub and techno,” says Tim Hornsby, who brings down the final curtain on his years as Fibbers’ house booker with Saturday’s Pure Purple tribute to Ritchie Blackmore’s Deep Purple and Rainbow: Rainbow Rising and Blackmore’s Blood.

Saturday night is...NOT music night for Jess

Jess Glynne, Dalby Forest, Saturday. CANCELLED

NORTH London pop singer Jess Glynne has had to call off her sold-out Dalby date on doctor’s orders.

“It absolutely kills me to say this – especially given what has happened in the past few weeks – but on the advice of my throat surgeon, I am going to have to cancel my next shows through until July 14th and I hope to be back as soon as possible after that,” her statement reads.

Glynne already had pulled out of her Isle Of Wight festival headline show through “anxiety” on June 16. “Three days ago I came to Boston to see my surgeon, who told me my vocal cord has haemorrhaged and that if I wanted to remain as a performer I needed to urgently take a break, rest my voice completely for the next ten days and try and remain in total silence to give my vocal cords a chance to recover, “ she says.

Classical concert of the weekend

York Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert, Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall, University of York, Sunday, 7.30pm

YORK Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert comprises Berlioz’s Overture to King Lear, Prokofiev’s Peter And The Wolf and Dvorak’s Symphony No 8 in G minor. The conductor will be Edward Venn; the narrator, Adam Tomlinson, BBC Radio York's afternoon show presenter.

First chance to catch...

John Newman’s Out Of The Blue Tour, The Crescent, York, Sunday, 7.30pm

JOHN Newman, the Settle sound of soul, grabs the keys of a camper van and heads to York this weekend to kick off his tour of scaled-back shows with a stripped-back band.

“I’ve called it the Out Of The Blue Tour because I want that feeling of just turning up somewhere, setting up and playing a great show," says Nenab. "I’m really excited about this and can’t wait to get out there."

Art event of the weekend

York River Art Market, Dame Judi Dench Walk, Lendal Bridge, York, all Saturdays, 10am to 6pm, until August 24

YORK’S award-winning riverside art and design market plays host to an assortment of 30 artists and makers each weekend. Unique and original artworks and hand-crafted goods will be on sale.