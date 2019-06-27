THE construction of the Community Stadium will not be completed until September, the council has now confirmed.

The announcement follows a series of delays to the project, which had been due to be finished in May.

The Press reported days ago that the commercial units at the stadium - including shops and restaurants - are not due to open until December at the earliest.

But a council meeting heard this evening, Thursday, that work has not yet finished on the actual stadium either.

Ian Floyd, director of corporate and customer services at City of York Council, said: “The Capital Programme Outturn 2018/19 report sets out information in relation to the Community Stadium.

"Since this was written, in the last week we’ve received further information from the building contractor, which unfortunately indicates that completion will not be achieved in September.

"We are working with partners to fully understand the precise nature and extent of the delay and the reasons for this delay. Once we have done this we will provide a full statement with more information.

"For now, we appreciate the past few months have been frustrating for fans and residents, and we are as disappointed as anyone that the site couldn’t open as early as we’d hoped.”