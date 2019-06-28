BUSKERS will be told enforcement action could be taken against them if people complain that they are making too much noise.

City of York Council has issued new busking guidelines.

A meeting in March heard that buskers were seeing their performances “hijacked” by large groups and are becoming a magnet for anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

And in response, the council decided to draw up new guidelines with help from performers.

Chester Bingley from Keep Streets Live, a group representing the busking community, said: “Keep Streets Live is happy to see that York is continuing its positive approach to busking and street entertainment.

“The new guidance maintains the creative spirit whilst improving clarity, ensuring that responsible performers are made welcome and that York maintains its reputation as a vibrant cultural hub.”

Chris Price, head of markets at Make It York, added: “Busking is an important part of creating a vibrant, exciting and cosmopolitan atmosphere for residents, visitors and businesses in York.”

He said the city welcomes buskers from across the country. The guidelines are available at york.gov.uk/busking.