THREE people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a cyclist and a vehicle in a North Yorkshire village.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said paramedics were called at 10.26am today to the accident in Alne Road, Tollerton, near Easingwold.

A spokeswoman said three patients were taken to York Hospital but she did not have any further details, including the nature and extent of their injuries.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Huntington were called out at 11.28am to assess a hybrid vehicle following the collision.

"The vehicle was checked over by Fire Service and left with car manufacturer’s recovery team," said a spokeswoman.

She said crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster, including a water bowser, were also called out today, to a fire in a field of cut grass measuring approximately 60 metres and 100 metres.

"This was believed to have been caused deliberately," she said.

"Crews extinguished this using hose reels, main jets and beaters."

Firefighters also went today to a fire in a residential property in Commercial Street, Scarborough.

The fire affected oil soaked tea towels inside a tumble dryer which was extinguished prior to the arrival of the crews, who inspected the scene.