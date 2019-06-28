NORTH Yorkshire firefighters and City of York Council are calling on nightclubbers and businesses to help prevent dangerous overcrowding in the city’s night spots.

Last week, Judge Geoffrey Marson said the fire risk at Kuda was “too awful to contemplate” when it allowed 1,300 people, double the safe number, to attend a popular event .

Now Cllr Andrew Waller, the council’s executive member for the economy, has said: “We encourage everyone to report overcrowding or unsafe venues, so that we can continue to ensure that York remains a safe place for people to enjoy themselves.”

The judge heard that door staff organisations had changed their procedures because of the Kuda case.

Door staff from Securigroup Services Ltd warned the Kuda management too many people were going into the club, but were over-ruled.

They, the club’s manager and the club’s owner all admitted fire safety offences connected to the overcrowding.

Watch manager David Lawrence, of the fire service, said: “All of the parties involved were in a position of trust and responsibility.

“Considering the age of the occupants along with the consumption of alcohol, that responsibility was so much greater.”

He urged businesses to work with the fire service to ensure they got fire safety messages, understood them and acted on them.