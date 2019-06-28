THE deadline is looming for people wanting to organise events during this year’s York 50+Festival and get them listed in the event’s programme.
Organisers of the festival for the over 50s - which takes place between Friday, September 20 and Sunday, October 6 - say people of any age who want to contribute to the wellbeing of older people must not miss the programme deadline of July 14.
“The festival invitation is extended to anyone of any age, the idea being to bridge gaps such as those between the generations, between faith groups, between those that have a lot and those that have a lot less, offering events that can be enjoyed by everyone and many of them free of charge,” said a spokeswoman.
Event forms can be downloaded from www.yorkassembly.org.uk/y1/festival, by phoning Trisha on 01904 202293 on Monday and Thursday mornings or by emailing yorkolderpeoplesassembly@outlook.com .