MORE than £350 was raised for local charity SASH by a Bootham Crescent friendly clash between property developers The Helmsley Group and Langleys Solicitors.

In front of a 70-strong crowd, The Helmsley Group led 1-0 at the interval, but Langleys fought back after the break to clinch a 4-3 triumph.

SASH work across North and East Yorkshire, supporting young people aged from 16 to 25 who are facing homelessness.

Commenting on the contest, which is just one of many games being played at Bootham Crescent this summer prior to the move to the new Community Stadium in Monks Cross, The Helmsley Group’s associate director Candice Robertshaw said: “We raised over £350 from the match which is fantastic and just one of the initiatives The Helmsley Group is involved in to help SASH continue their incredible work in York and across North Yorkshire.”

James Bradley, senior associate at Langleys, added: “It was a great experience to play at Bootham Crescent and we are delighted to have raised funds for the local charity SASH.”

The Minstermen’s commercial manager Chris Pegg also declared: “It has been a pleasure to welcome 30-plus bookings and 1,000-plus players on to the Bootham Crescent pitch this summer. They have been a huge success, in commercial terms, as well as helping engage with businesses and fans alike."

For more information about supporting SASH visit www.sash-uk.org.uk or call 01904 652043.