A LOCAL college has come up with a colourful way of encouraging more women to take part in sports activities, while raising money for charity.
The sport department at Selby College, in partnership with AoC Sport, organised a 2.5k 'colour run', where those taking part are covered in different coloured powders at intervals during the run.
The event, which also included an obstacle course, has raised £60 and counting for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Matthew Duck, the college's sports development officer, said: "Thanks to all the women that took part today and to AoC Sport for its input.
"We hope to deliver more events like this in the future.
"It's really important that we encourage more young people to take part in sport and particularly women to be more active."
AoC Sport is working with Sport England to support its latest This Girl Can campaign, 'Fit Got Real'.
For more information visit thisgirlcan.co.uk