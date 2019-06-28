A NORTH Yorkshire firm of architects has won a prestigious industry award for its work on a York store.

Stone + Associates, of Malton, won the Local Authority Building Control Building Excellence award for its work revamping Monks Cross furniture store, Rodgers of York.

Stone + Associates director, Ben Stone, said: “The resulting building, from the concept design to the final delivery on site, is a testament to a great team and client.”

The works on family-owned and run firm, Rodgers, included an entrance extension and a new tearoom, which, the owners say, has had a “significant positive impact on the business”.

The store remained in full operation during the building works, which, Ben said, was a testament to the builders, Ratcliffe Group.

THE LABC awards were presented by property show presenter, Martin Roberts, at a ceremony at the Principal Hotel in York earlier in the month.

Stone + Associates also won a further LABC award and a specific commendation on the night for its technical co-ordination work with North Yorkshire Building Control Partnership and for its technically innovative, energy-saving refurbishment of a large, pre-existing house in Ryedale.