THE families of missing people will finally be lifted out of legal limbo next month when ‘Claudia’s law’ comes into force at last.

Legislation named after missing York chef Claudia Lawrence is being laid before Parliament today, with the intention of it being available to families from July 31.

The law creates a new legal status of guardian of the affairs of a missing person, allowing families to act in their best interests after they have been gone for 90 days or longer.

“It will mean that families can step in and safeguard their loved one’s assets in their absence – for example, suspending direct debits for mobile phone and utility bills or making mortgage payments,” said a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman.

“Previously there was no mechanism in England and Wales to specifically protect the property and affairs of a missing person.

“Instead families could only take over the financial affairs of a missing person if they declared them dead, adding emotional pressure to families during an already difficult time.

“This also meant they could be left unable to pay debts or prevent repossessions or insolvency.”

Claudia’s father Peter, who has been tirelessly campaigning for the change since her disappearance, said he was ‘delighted’ by the news.

“This will make such a difference to the lives of the hundreds of families who have been waiting so long for it, enabling them to deal with their missing loved one’s financial and property affairs in the same way as everyone else is able to on a daily basis,” he said.

“One less burden at a time when families are at their emotional lowest ebb will help enormously.”

Justice Minister Paul Maynard said no family dealing with the despair of a loved one going missing should have to endure the additional stresses of administrative problems. “This Government is committed to helping families cope as best they can in these incredibly difficult circumstances and today’s legislation is an important part in that,” he said.

“Claudia’s law will mean families can oversee the financial and property affairs of their missing loved one – removing a huge burden at such a traumatic time.”

Susannah Drury, of the charity Missing People, said the news was a ‘triumph’ for all the family members who had campaigned with it over the past decade.

“This regulation will mean that families who face the emotional distress of a disappearance will not be blocked from handling the financial and legal affairs of their loved ones,” she added.

Officially known as the Guardianship (Missing Person’s) Act 2017, the new provision was introduced as a Private Members’ Bill by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.

Claudia, 35, of Heworth, was last seen on CCTV on her way home from work at the University of York on March 18, 2009.

She failed to arrive for her 6am shift the next day and police launched a search and missing person appeal, but despite huge efforts to find her, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Police said earlier this year they would never give up on her and needed one call to piece together a jigsaw.