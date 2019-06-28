THE historic area around Clifford’s Tower is set to be transformed under City of York Council plans.

And residents are invited to have their say on the scheme throughout the summer.

Under the proposals for the Eye of York area, the Castle Car Park will be turned into public space and there are plans to extend the rear of the Coppergate Centre to create new restaurants and flats.

The area is home to some of the city’s most important historic sites - council historians say it has seen a range of internationally significant uses from a Roman fortress to Viking trade. It was the site where the Normans claimed York and the harrying of the north, as well as a Royal Court and Royal Mint.

It was also the site of many public hangings and until the 1930s the area housed a panopticon prison enclosed by a three metre high wall.

It became a car park following the widespread use of cars in the 1950s.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance, said: “This summer’s Castle Gateway events offer an ideal invitation to the city’s residents to experience and envisage the space we are redesigning for the future, at the heart of our city.

“The variety of engagement and art events will allow the community to imagine a new purpose for the area including play, public events, relaxation and open space.”

Visitors are invited to suggest ideas for the future of the area.

And, in addition to the return of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre this summer, there will be a programme of dance events and art installations in the area in the autumn.

Under the plans, the Castle Museum could also get a new entrance hall and extension if the organisation wins Heritage Lottery funding.

Families will be invited to have their say on making the development a great place for children to play at an event at Acomb Green tomorrow at 10am.

Walks and workshops will be held on July 6 and 7, meeting outside the Castle Museum at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm. And a session looking at the plans will be held at West Offices on July 1, from 6pm.